KTR terms Amit Shah’s comments at Adilabad as “pack of lies”

October 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at his Adilabad public meeting on Tuesday as “pack of lies” and said irrespective of its efforts to spread lies to fool people they are ready to reject Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

Reacting to Mr. Shah’s comments and remarks made at Adilabad, the BRS leader predicted that BJP was set to lose deposit in 110 out of 119 constituencies. On comment of “steering of the car (BRS) lying in the hands of AIMIM”, he said it was very much in the safe hands of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. But, the steering of BJP was certainly in the hands of Adani, he remarked.

On the talk of ‘parivar vaad’ (family rule), the BRS leader said Mr. Shah had no moral right to question the parties winning elections repeatedly with the support and blessings of people. He asked Mr. Shah to tell people as to when his Jay Shah had played cricket to hold a key position in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mr. Rama Rao ridiculed the comments of Telangana having highest number of farmers’ suicides in the country and said it was only the BJP leaders who could trivialise the data. Instead, the fact was that Telangana was at the top in farmer-welfare in the country as also in production of paddy/rice.

He reminded Mr. Shah that it was their government at the Centre that had copied the Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced by the BRS government to provide investment support to farmers for two crop seasons every year. He sought to know what happened Mr. Shah’s five-year-old promise of reviving the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad district.

Further, the BRS leader sought to know the fate of promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act including establishing educational institutions — Navodaya Schools, medical colleges, universities. Now that elections were around the BJP was trying to deceive people with last-minute decisions on tribal university and turmeric board.

Mr. Rama Rao also asserted that the people of Telangana were wise enough to turn down the BJP’s efforts to polarise the society with its communal politics and instead suggested the party to explain people what the Centre had done to Telangana for the last 10 years.

Separately, ministers A. Indrakarana Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod also criticised Mr. Shah’s for speaking only lies at Adilabad.