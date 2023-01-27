ADVERTISEMENT

KTR tells IIIT students of Govt’s focus on 8 emerging tech areas

January 27, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He enagages them in a fireside chat on the campus organised as a part of silver jubilee celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao with the students and faculty of IIIT Hyderabad after a fireside chat with them as a part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad organised a fireside chat on the campus with IT Minister K T Rama Rao where he explained the government’s initiatives for development and how Hyderabad has emerged a technology hub spiralling its economic growth.

The chat was organised by the IIIT Hyderabad as a part of the Silver Jubilee Talk series marking the completion of 25 years of its formation. The series will continue with thought leaders, industry captains and distinguished academia over the next 18 months.

Mr. KTR, who inaugurated the series with IIITH students, faculty and key stakeholders had a freewheeling discussion revolving around technology, development and economic growth, and Hyderabad. The Minister touched on the various awards won by the Telangana government for its technology initiatives and the tech industries’ faith in the ecosystem created by the government.

He said the government had realised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution was being driven by the emerging technologies of this age which are disrupting many sectors including but not limited to governance. The Emerging Technologies (ET) Wing, a dedicated vertical, was set up as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country to achieve Telangana’s vision to become the leader in the eight emerging technologies. These include Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Internet of Things, Cloud, AR&VR, Drones & Robitics, Space Tech and Additive Manufacturing.

The event was attended by IIITH’s Governing Council Chair Prof. Raj Reddy, GC members Jayesh Ranjan, Ajit Rangnekar, Srini Raju and R Chandrashekhar; IIITH’s first Director, Prof Narendra Ahuja, and Prof Limbadri, Chairman of TS Council for Higher Education. Mr. KTR also viewed research demos of some of IIITH’s key projects in the areas of Robotics, Language technology, Computer vision, Sustainability/Smart Cities & Research start-ups.

