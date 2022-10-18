KTR tele-talks to Munugode ryots, urges them to make wise choice

ADVERTISEMENT

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao spoke to farmers of the Munugode Assembly constituency going for by-election now in a teleconference held on Tuesday and asked them to make choice between 24x7 free power being given by the TRS Government to agricultural pump-sets or meters planned to be installed by the BJP Government.

He appealed to the farmers to compare the condition of farmers including supply of power, inputs and procurement after formation of the State in 2014 to the years before that and make a decision. He explained that the TRS Government was spending ₹10,500 crore a year on free power to agriculture and Telangana was the only State where uninterrupted free power was being given to farming in the country.

Besides, the State Government was also helping the farmers with investment support at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre before two crop season under Rythu Bandhu every year so that they need not depend on moneylenders and other creditors for procurement of inputs. The government had so far spent over ₹58,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu for nine crop seasons beginning with Kharif 2018.

Similarly, the TRS Government was implementing Rythu Bima life insurance cover to all landholding farmers under the age of 59 years and paying a claim of ₹5 lakh to the kin of a farmer on his/her death irrespective of the reason/cause, Mr. Rama Rao stated. He also told them that the government had spent over ₹1.17 lakh crore on procurement of paddy and other crops since 2014 including procurement done during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic.

To improve irrigation facilities in the constituency the government was constructing Shivannagudem and Krishnarayanipalle but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre, on the other hand, was creating hurdles in completion of the two reservoirs as also delaying finalisation of State’s share in Krishna waters and withholding clearance to projects, he alleged.

On the adverse impact of installation of meters to farm pump-sets, Mr. Rama Rao told the farmers that they would get power supply to wet their crops only on making pre-payment as most of them do for mobile phone usage for their communication needs. He also cautioned the farmers that the BJP Government was also planning to scrap all welfare schemes for farmers with the sole objective of benefiting a couple of major corporate firms.