ADVERTISEMENT

KTR targets Amit Shah

April 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao targeted Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets. He said BJP will be finished in the State and the Prime Minister’ seat will be vacant. It will be ‘ghar vapasi’ for Modi after 2024 elections, he said. He also said the steering of the car driven by BJP is in the hands of Adani. Having declined probe by a joint parliamentary committee into Adani scam, the BJP has no right to seek intervention by a sitting judge into affairs of the State government, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US