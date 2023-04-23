HamberMenu
KTR targets Amit Shah

April 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao targeted Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets. He said BJP will be finished in the State and the Prime Minister’ seat will be vacant. It will be ‘ghar vapasi’ for Modi after 2024 elections, he said. He also said the steering of the car driven by BJP is in the hands of Adani. Having declined probe by a joint parliamentary committee into Adani scam, the BJP has no right to seek intervention by a sitting judge into affairs of the State government, he said.

