KTR takes jibes at TS-BJP on Centre’s funding to tackle Covid

HYDERABAD

21 September 2020 20:19 IST

He flays Centre on farmers’ Bills too

Working president of Telanagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has taken to social media to take jibes at the State leaders of the BJP, including its MPs.

Posting a newspaper clipping alongside the written answer given to a question raised on tackling COVID-19 by Telangana government, including funding by the Centre, by BJP Telangana president and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Mr. Rama Rao said: “TS BJP MP claims that Government of India released a staggering ₹7,000 cr to Telangana in the fight against COVID-19. The NDA Government, in response, answered that all they had released to Telangana was ₹290 cr! What an absolute shameful distortion and misleading propaganda”.

The social media post by Mr. Rama Rao led to a slanging match between the supporters of BJP and TRS, on the same platform. When pointed out by a netizen that Mr. Rama Rao was distorting the facts now since there is a difference between funds released and indirect funds in terms of ration or Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). However, the comment was matched by replies stating that the BJP MP did not mention about DBTs but only spoke of releasing ₹7,000 crore for tackling COVID and that release of funds by the Centre to States for any purpose was not alms but their rightful share.

Advertising

Advertising

In another post, the TRS working president also criticised the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre on the three controversial farmers’ Bills. “When Telangana legislature passed the farmer-friendly Revenue Bill last week, there was widespread jubilation and cheer among the farming community across the State. If the passage of farmers’ bills is truly a watershed moment, why is no farmer celebrating and why are NDA allies resigning,” he asked.

This post too has attracted response both in support and against TRS’ view on the Bills stating that a majority of opposition against the Bills was without any homework since many leaders leave alone ordinary people don’t know what exactly lies in the Bills and what they mean practically to farmers.