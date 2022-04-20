KTR takes a dig at Kishan Reddy over traditional medicine centre moving to Gujarat

In a tweet full of sarcasm, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao took a dig at Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on the Central Government establishing Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Gujarat.

KTR recalled a tweet of the Union Minister on February 18 this year where Mr. Kishan Reddy announced that the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad. Since the centre has now been moved to Gujarat, the Minister sarcastically said ‘Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar.’

Further saying that the ‘saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated’, KTR also released figures on new national educational institutions established by the Central government and not one of it coming to Telangana.

He said out of 7 Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 7 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 2 Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), 17 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), 4 National Institutes of Design (NID) , 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya Institutions, not a single institution was allotted to Telangana. Moreover, the Tribal University promised in the State Reorganisation Act was also not given, he said.