KTR supports Didi’s view on Congress, bats for regional satraps

February 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that only regional parties can stop the march of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported the observation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Congress may not be able to retain its present strength of 40 in Lok Sabha.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was “due to the arrogance and attitude of the Congress that the INDIA alliance was getting disintegrated and it was time that the grand old party went for an immediate introspection” to prevent further strengthening of BJP impacting the prospects of its regional allies.

“If the Congress has guts, it should contest the Varanasi seat with all its might and win. Instead of taking on the opponent directly in States such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where it has strength, the Congress is trying to eat into the strength of its allies in other States,” he said.

Stating that Congress was not an alternative to BJP in any measure, the BRS leader said that only leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, M.K. Stalin and K. Chandrasekhar Rao, can prevent further spread of BJP.

