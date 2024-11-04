ADVERTISEMENT

KTR suggests Rahul Gandhi meet people on Congress promises

Published - November 04, 2024 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The AICC leader will be at Gandhi Bhavan today to participate in the Caste Survey meeting

The Hindu Bureau

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: NAGARA

HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to go to the people and find out whether the promises made by the Congress party were fulfilled in the last 11 months, instead of driving straight to Gandhi Bhavan during his scheduled visit to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“Mr. Gandhi met every section of Telangana people before the Assembly elections and took them into confidence seeking their support for the Congress party with an assurance that it will be his responsibility to ensure his party fulfils all the promises; most of them within 100 days after coming to power,” the BRS leader recollected in an open letter addressed to Mr. Gandhi on Monday. He alleged that it was his (Rahul Gandhi) party’s government that had betrayed all sections of Telangana and it was for Mr. Gandhi to tender an apology to the people for not keeping most of the promises made as part of the six guarantees and beyond.

Except for the free travel for women in RTC buses, the Congress government had failed to keep any of the promises made either fully or partly. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was aiming his ‘HYDRAA gun’ at the poor and middle-class families in the State capital in the name of Musi development. The Congress party had been vocal about the immediate disqualification of MLAs over defections but after coming to power it was encouraging defections as if it was the party’s right. He sought to know Mr. Gandhi’s take on the defections in Telangana since he had been holding a copy of the Constitution to protect it.

