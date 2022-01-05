KTR stresses need for collective effort for Telangana to top EODB list

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 20:35 IST

State has completed implementation of over 300 reforms, say officials

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has stressed the need for collective effort of different departments to ensure that Telangana stands at the top across the country in Ease Of Doing Business (EODB) parameters.

The Minister said the State had been on top in implementing reforms and other parameters necessitated under the EPDB norms due to consistent efforts of the departments under the guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The departments should continue the trend so that the State tops in rankings from the next time.

Mr. Rama Rao participated in a high level meeting of secretaries and heads of departments led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Industries department officials informed the Minister that the State had completed 100% implementation of over 300 reforms and other norms prescribed under EODB. They discussed user feedback, a key component of EODB rankings, conducted by the Central government to take feedback from the industries that were availing services from different departments.

Mr. Rama Rao said the business-friendly policies and proactive approach by the official machinery had resulted in attracting huge investments into the State and creation of employment opportunities. This had in turn helped the State secure top rank in the EODB rankings and the officials concerned should work together to continue the trend.

He said the parameters adopted for EODB rankings provided opportunity to various departments, not just the Industries department, to strengthen their delivery mechanisms and the departments concerned should utilise the opportunity for achieving accelerated development of the State.