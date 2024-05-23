GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR stooping to low levels: Jupally

Published - May 23, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of indulging in “low-level politics by throwing mud on him for the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy in Kollapur.

In a statement on Thursday, he asked what evidence did KTR have to bring in his name when Mr. Sridhar Reddy’s murder was related to his ‘financial deals, land disputes and bad habits’. He said KTR has stooped down to low levels to give a political colour to a murder related to personal disputes.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy, a follower of former Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy, was found killed in his sleep at Laximpalli village in Chinnambavi mandal of Kollapur constituency late on Wednesday.

The Minister said police are still investigating the reasons behind the murder, and KTR himself has admitted to that. Then the sole purpose of dragging him into the murder showcases the ‘mean politics’ of BRS, he said. Moreover, within hours of the death, KTR and other BRS leaders had started levelling allegations. This is a known habit of BRS leaders, he alleged.

Mr. Krishna Rao also reminded that similar allegations were levelled by the BRS leaders against him in the murder of one Mallesh of Gantravpalli village.

