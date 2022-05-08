KTR spits fire on BJP during interaction with netizens

‘Modi is unstoppable to make India world No.1 in petrol prices’

‘Modi is unstoppable to make India world No.1 in petrol prices’

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of TRS, has trained his guns again on BJP and its leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his periodical interaction with netizens on a social media platform on Sunday and said the Telangana Government has given up on Centre regarding State’s requests.

“This NPA (Non-Performing Asset) Govt will not give Telangana anything. Gave up on them”, KTR said in response to a netizen asking whether there is any plan to achieve ITIR project by pursuing with the Union Govt. The Centre had failed to implement ITIR project in Hyderabad but Telangana was attracting more companies and projects creating jobs with investment-friendly policies, the netizen said.

To a related query asking whether Telangana could be a one-stop location for professional education with IIMs and IITs and whether there was any chance of Centre allocating any such institution to the State in 2022, KTR said: “Not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIIT sanctioned by this Union Govt to Telangana. It’s hopeless to expect anything from them as we’ve been requesting for 8 years in vain”.

On his recent letter to the Centre on reopening of CCI unit in Adilabad, the Minister said that “this Union Govt is only good at selling PSUs under the ‘Becho India’ scheme and they won’t respond to our requests”. He felt that States have to raise their voice democratically and collectively while responding to a post asking why States have to deal with their powers being usurped by the Centre.

“Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No.1 in the world”, was KTR’s curt response when asked to react on petrol and diesel prices crossing ₹100 a litre and cooking gas₹1,000 as “milestones in Indian history”. To another related post likening Mr. Modi to a split personality for asking the Union Govt to cut down taxes as CM Modi and asking States to cut down taxes as PM Modi, KTR replied: “Double standards”.

Asked which party would give strong fight to TRS in 2024 elections – Congress or BJP, KTR said “both and many more”. Asked for one piece of advice to Rahul Gandhi, the TRS working president suggested: “Focus on winning at home (Amethi and UP) first”. On being asked why he had blocked TPCC handle on social media, KTR said it was “because they have been abusive at a personal level of our Chief Minister”.