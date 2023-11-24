KTR snubs Congress’ slogan, says change for better Telangana started in 2014 itself

November 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has refuted the charges of rival Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that they (BRS leaders) have become arrogant, but the fact remains that they only have affection and attachment for Telangana and not arrogance.

The rival parties were making such remarks as they had no issues concerning people to raise and blame the BRS, he said, while interacting with real estate industry representatives here on Friday. On the Congress party’s campaign slogan of “change needed”, he said Telangana had witnessed the change in 2014 itself when the State was formed and BRS was given the reigns of administration to take the State on the path of progress.

Of the nine-and-a-half-year BRS rule, two years were consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic impact and one more year for different elections, leaving only six-and-a-half years’ time for working on State’s development, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that they were able to address most of the problems and concerns during that limited time although there were issues which needed more focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact leaders

During the last 25 years only three leaders – N. Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao – had their impact on Telangana. While the first two had worked for the initial growth of IT industry and for the welfare of the poor, respectively, Mr. Rao had worked for comprehensive and inclusive growth of all sectors. As a result, the IT and ITES exports from the State had increased from ₹57,000 crore in 2014-15 to ₹2.41 lakh crore in 2022-23. He stated that their focus in the next term would be on housing for all, 100% literacy. They were planning a new scheme for the middle-class families which dream of owning a house by taking loan, to develop a flood control and stormwater drainage management system and bring a waste water policy to improve the quality of living.

They also have ambitious plans to design a transport system over the next 10-15 years to reach Hyderabad from any corner of the State in just one hour. Admitting that there were still some problems in Dharani, he said a committee would be set up to resolve and rectify them. Earlier, he also had a meeting with auto workers’ unions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT