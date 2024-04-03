GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR slaps legal notice on Minister Konda Surekha, two others

The notices were sent for alleging that KTR has a role in the ‘phone tapping’ controversy; he demanded the leaders to tender an unconditional apology and refrain from dragging his name in the issue

April 03, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on April 3, 2024.

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao has slapped legal notices on Minister Konda Surekha, MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy and another Congress leader K.K. Mahender Reddy for alleging that the former has a role in the ‘phone tapping’ controversy.

Minister for Environment and Science & Technology, Konda Surekha. File

Minister for Environment and Science & Technology, Konda Surekha. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Phone tapping case: cash seizures in last five years based on SIB officer’s intel, says Task Force ex-DCP Radhakishan Rao

In separate notices to the three Congress leaders including the Minister, Mr. Rama Rao said the ruling party leaders were repeatedly making the same allegation about his alleged involvement in the ‘phone tapping’ case. The Congress leaders were asked to respond to the notice within a week failing which the BRS leader threatened to file defamation suite in the court.

“Despite my clarification that I have nothing to do with the issue, leaders still continue to point a finger at me,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao demanded these leaders to tender ‘unconditional’ apology forthwith and refrain from dragging his name again in the issue. The BRS working President also sent legal notices to certain online media houses and Youtube channels, which carried what he called ‘unverified and false’ news.

BJP to seek Telangana Governor’s intervention on phone tapping case

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

