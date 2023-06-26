KTR slams J. P. Nadda and Revanth Reddy for ignoring development in Telangana

June 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for the Municipal Administration & Urban Development and working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi K. T. Rama Rao lambasted the opposition leaders for criticising the government notwithstanding its achievements.

During his speech after the launch of Uppal skywalk, Mr. Rama Rao castigated BJP national president J.P.Nadda for his alleged remarks that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be sent to jail. He sought to know if he would be sent to jail for his development and welfare measures.

“People would honour such criticism only when they can love Telangana as much as KCR did and do as much good as he did to the state,” Mr.Rama Rao said.

KCR faced death for separate state and won the elections twice due to his people-friendly policies, he said, and added that nobody who opposed KCR could succeed in the last 23 years.

Listing out achievements of the government across various sectors, Mr.Rama Rao spoke about the investments by Lulu group and the Teleperformance group in the city.

“We are making such efforts for development rather than badmouthing others. But one fellow barks that KCR went and colluded with BJP. Another fellow barks that KCR colluded with Congress. It is not like we cannot pay them back in the same coin. But we have decided to work, and let people show them their place in the elections,” Mr.Rama Rao said.

Taking TPCC chief and Congress MP A.Revanth Reddy’s name, he said what Congress could not achieve in 50 years, BRS achieved in nine years. The State was progressing fast in all sectors including agriculture, industries, welfare, development, environment and exports, he said.

Congress does not have any right to speak about Telangana martyrs, as Sonia Gandhi’s refusal for Telangana State led to many suicides, he said. He also ridiculed Mr. Revanth Reddy about charges of corruption.

“Revanth Reddy talking against corruption is like tiger talking about vegetarianism and murderer condoling the killed,” he said referring to the earlier instance of Mr. Revanth Reddy being apprehended on allegations of trying to buy out legislators.

He urged people to give one more stint for BRS if the development promise is to be fulfilled completely. All other parties have their controls in Delhi, which puts brakes on fast-paced progress, he said.