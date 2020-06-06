KTR should quit to ensure fair probe into farmhouse issue: Congress

Hyderabad

06 June 2020 20:59 IST

Chief Minister should at least change his portfolio till the probe was completed, say TPCC leaders

Telangana Congress has demanded the resignation of IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to pave way for an impartial inquiry into his alleged farmhouse issue after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices for violation of GO 111.

At a press conference here, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC working presidents A. Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, former MP Konda Vishweshwer Reddy and former minister Shabbir Ali demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should at least change Mr. Rama Rao’s portfolio to ensure fair inquiry.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said since the committee members, suggested by the NGT, fall under Municipal Administration Department now headed by Mr. Rama Rao, “You can’t expect the officers working under him to fairly investigate on the allegations against their boss. So he should resign at least till the probe is completed,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also claimed that TRS was silent after the NGT order while its leaders were quite enthusiastic to attack him after he ‘exposed’ the illegal constructions issue. He said even the police submission in the Court clearly stated that Mr. Rama Rao lives there and he can’t escape with excuses. Their silence itself is a reflection of the guilt, he claimed and challenged the Minister to issue a clarification.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said it was unfortunate that the Municipal Administration Minister himself had violated the G.O. and it was better for him to resign. He said there was a demand from people in villages falling under G.O. 111 for changes but as long as it exists it should be implemented uniformly without any discrimination.

Constructions of poor cannot be demolished while the rich continue to violate the law with impunity, the TPCC president felt. Mr. Vishweshwer Reddy said even during the lockdown several constructions of the poor were demolished in the areas falling under G.O.111 while the municipal officials did not take any action against the rich and influential.