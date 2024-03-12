GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR should control his tongue while criticising CM: Congress leaders

March 12, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Leaders of the Congress party have denounced the “objectionable” language used by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and said the former Minister’s frustration could be understood as Mr.Reddy was a popular leader elected by the people and not a political heir.

In separate press conferences Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojja and senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said unlike Mr.Rama Rao, the Chief Minister rose from the bottom of the political ladder winning the ZPTC elections as an independent, MLC as an independent, MLA and MP. “Where would Mr.Rama Rao be without his father and the Telangana movement,” they asked.

They advised Mr.Rama Rao not to compare himself to Mr. Revanth Reddy, who was an “elected” leader and did not come from the ‘management and family’ quota.

Mr. Mallu Ravi said Mr.Rama Rao’s abuses seem to be aimed at his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao, “who changed parties at will, throughout his political life”. “Has Mr. KCR also licked the boots of Andhra leaders as he was in the Telugu Desam Party before starting the TRS (now BRS)? How did he become a Minister and the Deputy Speaker? Was it on the basis of his strengths or something else,” he asked.

