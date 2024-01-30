KTR should be admitted to mental asylum: Sudhakar Goud

January 30, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Coming down heavily on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his alleged derogatory remarks on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud appealed to the Chief Minister to take action and have KTR admitted to a mental health facility.

He cautioned the BRS MLA to refrain from making inappropriate statements.

Speaking to the media persons in Delhi on Monday, he said that despite rejection by the people of Telangana, the BRS leaders seem unresponsive to the public sentiment.

Mr. Goud quoted KTR’s statement about reinstating K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister, asserting that legal action should be taken against KTR under Section 12 (2) of the Mental Health Act.

Stating that the BRS leaders looted Telangana during their rule, the Congress leader said that all the facts about KTR’s corruption would come out soon.

