GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR should be admitted to mental asylum: Sudhakar Goud

Goud quoted KTR’s statement about reinstating K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister

January 30, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Coming down heavily on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his alleged derogatory remarks on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud appealed to the Chief Minister to take action and have KTR admitted to a mental health facility.

He cautioned the BRS MLA to refrain from making inappropriate statements.

Speaking to the media persons in Delhi on Monday, he said that despite rejection by the people of Telangana, the BRS leaders seem unresponsive to the public sentiment.

Mr. Goud quoted KTR’s statement about reinstating K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the Chief Minister, asserting that legal action should be taken against KTR under Section 12 (2) of the Mental Health Act. 

Stating that the BRS leaders looted Telangana during their rule, the Congress leader said that all the facts about KTR’s corruption would come out soon.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.