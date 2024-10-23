KTR serves legal notice to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay

Accusing Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making baseless and defamatory allegations, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has served a legal notice to him on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). The BRS leader demanded Sanjay to withdraw his statements and tender a public apology within a week. Failure to comply will lead to a criminal defamation suit, he said.

The notice, filed by KTR’s legal counsel, Srikanth Hariharan, refers to Mr. Sanjay’s comments during a press conference held on October 19, 2024, where the Union Minister of State allegedly suggested that KTR was involved in drug use and phone tapping. Mr. Sanjay also reportedly accused KTR’s father, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, of being involved in phone tapping activities.

KTR has categorically denied these accusations, terming them as ‘false, defamatory, and slanderous’. The notice asserts that the remarks have caused severe damage to KTR’s reputation both in the State and among his global supporters, while also labelling the allegations as politically motivated to harm KTR’s image for personal and political gain.

Bandi Sanjay reacts

Mr. Sanjay reacted to the legal notice and said he would send a similar legal notice to KTR for his baseless allegations over the years and also insulting remarks against him ever since he was elected as the Parliament member. In a statement here, he said he had come to know of the legal notice through the media and he would respond legally to the notice sent to him.