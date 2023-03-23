KTR sends legal notices to Revanth, Bandi for ‘baseless charges’ on TSPSC issue

March 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has sent legal notices to State unit president of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) A. Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, respectively, “for making baseless and false allegations against him in the TSPSC issue”.

He stated that the legal notices were being sent to the two leaders as they were were dragging his name into the TSPSC question paper leak issue with political malice and also conspiring to defame the State Government. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said by dragging him and the State Government into the issue forgetting the fact that TSPSC was an independent agency formed as per the constitutional provisions they were exhibiting their ignorance.

Stating that TSPSC was formed to conduct recruitment tests to fill vacancies in the State Government by conducting exams transparently and independently, Mr. Rama Rao said the Congress and BJP leaders were trying to paint a picture as if it were an issue orchestrated by the Government. The two leaders were already slighted in public view with their mindless statements in the past.

He recollected that Mr. Reddy had alleged that there was ₹10,000 crore scam in COVID-19 vaccine supply in the State and that the old Secretariat building was demolished for hidden treasure of the Nizam era, while Mr. Sanjay spoke of digging mosques to determine whether there were temples in those places in the past and also about giving new free two-wheelers in place of ones damaged in Hyderabad floods during the last GHMC elections.

The IT and Industries Minister said the two leaders were now conspiring to stop the entire recruitment process taken up by the State Government harming the future of aspiring youth. It was the same leaders who had criticised the issuance of job notifications in the past asking the youth to keep aside preparation for recruitment tests for some time and join them for unseating the BRS Government.

He suggested that the youth, particularly those preparing for recruitment tests, not fall prey to the mindless statements of the two leaders and keep their focus on job tests, stating that the TSPSC had already taken to remedial measures to prevent such incidents in future. Mr. Rama Rao alleged that their venomous campaign was only for their political interests and not for the benefit of the youth.