ADVERTISEMENT

KTR sends legal notices to media houses and YouTube channels for defamatory content

March 30, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has sent legal notices to certain media houses and YouTube channels for spreading defamatory and slanderous content with an intention to tarnish his image.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal notice said there has been a concerning trend of deliberate attacks on various social media platforms and certain individuals and entities with vested interests have been spreading false news targeting KTR and his family members on unrelated matters.

However, the notice warned that if the channels fail to comply within seven days he will be compelled to pursue further legal action against them. Additionally, the process of sending notices to other social media channels is also on.

It said legal notices were issued to several social media channels, urging them to immediately remove the defamatory content and some channels have responded apologetically, and the derogatory links have been taken down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US