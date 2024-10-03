KTR sends legal notices to Konda Surekha over defamatory statements

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has issued legal notices to Konda Surekha for her “baseless and defamatory” statements.

The legal notices come in wake of ongoing war of words between the Congress and BRS leaders over alleged trolling of Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha a few days ago.

While a section of the BRS leaders apologised for the objectionable social media posts, the Congress demanded unconditional apology from Mr. KTR. Ms. Surekha at a press conference on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the BRS working president that included alleged phone tapping during his tenure as a Minister and comments against certain film personalities in the Telugu film industry.

Mr. KTR in his notice said the Minister’s statements were aimed solely at tarnishing his reputation by dragging in unrelated individuals and making slanderous remarks. He expressed his disappointment over Ms. Surekha’s use of actors’ names to further her political agenda. He pointed out the malicious intent behind such actions, stating that this defamation had been widely circulated in the media and on social media platforms.

In his legal notice, Mr. KTR demanded that Ms. Surekha immediately retract her comments and issue a public apology for spreading falsehoods. He warned that if she failed to apologize within 24 hours, he would pursue a defamation lawsuit and criminal proceedings to hold her accountable for her statements.