ADVERTISEMENT

KTR sends legal notice to Revanth, Bandi

March 29, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Seeks damages of ₹100 cr each from the two leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has issued legal notices to State presidents of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) A. Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay respectively, for making baseless and false allegations against him.

In separate notices sent to the two leaders on behalf of Mr. Rama Rao by his advocate Sudhanshu Rao Enuganti on Tuesday, the advocate said baseless, false and defamatory statements were made against his client by the two leaders at several press meets from March 17 to 25 and they harm the reputation of his client.

The loss suffered by his client on account of their statements were incalculable and irreparable and in terms of money his client calculates damages at a token sum of ₹100 crore as the defamation was punishable under Section 500 of IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US