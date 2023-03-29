HamberMenu
KTR sends legal notice to Revanth, Bandi

Seeks damages of ₹100 cr each from the two leaders

March 29, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has issued legal notices to State presidents of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) A. Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay respectively, for making baseless and false allegations against him.

In separate notices sent to the two leaders on behalf of Mr. Rama Rao by his advocate Sudhanshu Rao Enuganti on Tuesday, the advocate said baseless, false and defamatory statements were made against his client by the two leaders at several press meets from March 17 to 25 and they harm the reputation of his client.

The loss suffered by his client on account of their statements were incalculable and irreparable and in terms of money his client calculates damages at a token sum of ₹100 crore as the defamation was punishable under Section 500 of IPC.

