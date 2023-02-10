ADVERTISEMENT

KTR sees conspiracy in Centre’s move to auction coal blocks in SCCL jurisdiction

February 10, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Charges the Centre with planning to declare it a sick unit and hand over the public sector miner to close associates

The Hindu Bureau

A coal handling plant in Singareni Collieries. | Photo Credit: Representational purpose

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has expressed concern over the Central government’s moves to auction coal blocks in the jurisdiction of Singareni Collieries Company Limited to those close to power.

The Minister suspected conspiracy by the Centre to declare the public sector miner as sick unit and hand it over to close associates of the powers that be. Concerned over the Centre’s moves, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressed letters to the Union government seeking sanction of four blocks to the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation on the lines of Gujarat, but there had been no response so far.

The government was committed to protecting the interests of the SCCL as also its workers. “We are ready to launch an agitation against the Centre’s moves if need be,” he said, replying to a query raised during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister was also critical of the Centre on the “false propaganda” unleashed on quality of iron ore in Bayyaram in Khammam district where an integrated steel plant was promised in the Reorganisation Act. The government was in talks with private firms on setting up the steel plant or entrusting the responsibility of setting up of a steel plant by the SCCL.

