KTR seeks Union Minister’s support for extension of Metro Rail

June 25, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and, later, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Saturday.

During his meeting with Mr.Puri, the Minister reiterated the appeal to expedite the approval for the 26-km Hyderabad Metro Rail line from BHEL to Lakdikapul and 5-km line from Nagole to L.B. Nagar. He said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted by the State government.

Mr.Rama Rao also sought financial assistance to provide Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in the Kokapet area, on the west side of Hyderabad which is fast developing as the new Central Business District (CBD). The preliminary estimate of the MRTS is ₹3,050 crore. The Minister appealed for a financial contribution of ₹450 crore from the Central government.

About extending missing link roads connectivity up to Outer Ring Road, Mr.Rama Rao also said that a total of 104 additional corridors are identified to be taken up with an estimated amount of ₹2,400 crore. He urged the Central government to extend support through a contribution of ₹800 crore.

The Minister said that it would take ₹3722.82 crore for three Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) clusters under the proposed Sanitation Project - Development of Sewer Network Infrastructure for Liquid Waste Collection at Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), and appealed to the Central government to sanction 20% of the project cost or ₹744.56 crore.

During his meeting with Mr.Goyal, the Minister said the paddy cultivation in the State during this Rabi season was 57 lakh acres which is more than 50% in the country. The State has procured 66.11 lakh MTs of paddy during this Rabi season. He appealed to the Union Minister to allot an additional 20 lakh MT of parboiled rice target for Telangana for the Rabi season