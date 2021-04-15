KTR seeks support of Jadcherla voters

Minister inaugurates a host of facilities

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has sought the cooperation of people to the ruling party to enable it to sustain and increase the pace of the welfare and development programmes launched by the government.

After Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, which he visited on Monday, the Minister utilised the public meeting at Jadcherla on Wednesday to seek the support of voters to the party candidates in the ensuing elections to the municipality.

Mr. Rama Rao’s appeal to voters comes amidst indications that the State Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for elections to Khammam and Warangal Municipal Corporations and five other municipalities, including Jadcherla, soon.

The SEC already issued notification for preparation of voters’ lists in these municipal bodies and work for identification of the polling stations had commenced. In this background, Mr. Rama Rao laid foundation stone for several developmental works in the newly created municipality on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the Mission Bhagiratha Water Tank at Kaverammapeta, Nallacheruvu Mini Tank Bund and Gangapur Road from Kaverammapeta among others. He inspected double bedroom houses being constructed in Kaverammapeta and laid foundation stone for several development works taken up at the Housing Board Colony at a cost of ₹15 crore.

The Minister outlined several initiatives launched by the TRS government since it took over the reins, as also the welfare programmes like enhancement of old age pensions, opening up of residential schools for different sections and payment of huge amounts as fee reimbursement to students. Over 40 lakh people are now getting Aasara pensions while the government is committed to construct houses for all the eligible poor, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao admitted that some developmental works are still spending in spite of the efforts made by the government. This is partly because of the financial crisis faced by the State on account of COVID-19. All the pending works would be completed during the current year as the situation had improved now, he said.

“We can take up works with more vigour if you cooperate with us at the time of our exams (elections). Elect TRS nominees for all the 27 councillors’ posts and see the pace of development that will follow for yourself,” he said. Minister V. Srinivas Goud, former Minister C. Lakshma Reddy and other senior leaders were present.