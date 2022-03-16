KTR seeks funds from the Centre for SNDP

Urges Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy to get ₹10,000 crore sanctioned

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has requested Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy to get ₹10,000 crore sanctioned from the Central government, either for the Musi River rejuvenation project or for the Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP) taken up by the State government towards preventing flooding of the city.

The State government has taken up SNDP with an estimated expenditure of ₹1,000 crore, and the Centre may contribute its share for the same, in light of the fact that no flood relief has come forth from it post the 2020 floods, Mr.Rama Rao said, after inaugurating two structures part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at L.B. Nagar junction.

He urged BJP corporators to forget politics and compete for development. Politics should come into picture only during elections, when the candidates may seek votes based on the development and welfare activities of the respective governments, he said, and added that Mr.Kishan Reddy will be felicitated by the State government if he manages the required funding for SNDP.

Mr. Rama Rao, along with Ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Mohammed Mahmood Ali, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, also laid the foundation for eight stormwater drain development works in L.B. Nagar constituency.

Listing out development works worth ₹2,500 crore taken up in the L.B. Nagar constituency alone, including SRDP components of ₹672 crore, SNDP works of ₹103 crore, and drinking water reservoir and pipeline works worth ₹313 crore, Mr.Rama Rao said the aim is equitable development on all sides of the city.

He inaugurated the right hand side underpass at L.B. Nagar built with an expenditure of ₹40 crore and left hand side flyover at Bairamalguda built with an expenditure of ₹29 crore.