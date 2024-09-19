KTR seeks clarity from Centre on simultaneous elections

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has emphasised the need for the central government to provide clear information regarding its approach to One nation - One election, also known as simultaneous elections.

In a release, Mr. Rao said that the government must explain how it intends to proceed with these elections and share more details on the processes involved.

“The central government should bring its plan for One nation - One election before the people of India. It is essential that the public understands how the government will conduct these elections, whether they will cancel the current terms of State governments and bring both State and national elections together, or whether this will be implemented in phases. This clarity is crucial for the future of governance in the country,” he stated.

The BRS working president stressed that there are nearly four years left before the next parliamentary elections are scheduled, as the last national elections were recently concluded. He questioned whether the central government intends to dissolve the State governments prematurely to align the election cycles or if it plans to implement simultaneous elections gradually. “The government must clarify whether it will hold State and parliamentary elections simultaneously by dissolving State governments, or if it will phase in this process” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing other critical issues before One nation- One election can be implemented. “Along with the discussion on One nation- One election, the country must undertake a census and demolition of the constituencies for both parliamentary and assembly seats. Additionally, the already approved women’s reservation in legislatures must be implemented without delay,” Mr. KTR emphasised.

“Once the central government outlines its position and provides further details, the BRS will hold internal discussions and take a formal decision on our party’s stance regarding One nation- One election,” he said.