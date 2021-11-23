KTR seeks clarity from Centre on paddy purchase

Wants clarification on quantum of paddy to be purchased, form in which it would be made

The State Government has requested the Central government yet again to give clarity on purchase of paddy from Telangana.

A delegation of Telangana Ministers, MPs and senior officials led by Minister K.T. Rama Rao called on Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday and briefed him about the crop yields in the State. Mr. Rama Rao was particular about the quantum of the food grain that the Centre was prepared to purchase from the State.

He wanted the Centre to clarify as to the quantum of paddy that would be purchased and the form in which it would be made. Mr. Piyush Goyal was explained about the problems faced by the farmers on account of delays in the announcement of the Centre’s decision. Mr. Goyal met the Telangana delegation at Krishi Bhavan after participating in a meeting with a business delegation from the US.

The Minister is understood to have assured Mr. Rama Rao that the Centre would clarify its stand on the issues raised by the Telangana delegation on November 26. The Minister, according to sources, responded positively to the State’s requests and is understood to have given his nod in principle to raise the limit of procurement.

Mr. Rama Rao later called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and briefed him about the situation in the State as well as the need for the Centre to take an expeditious decision on procurement of food grain from Telangana. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Finance department special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials were present in the meeting.