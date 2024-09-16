KTR seeks clarification from CM Revanth Reddy on Hyderabad Pharma City’s future

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has sought clarity on the future of the Pharma City project.

Expressing concern over the government’s reported move to scrap the Hyderabad Pharma City project, he said that shelving it would negatively affect the State’s economy and workforce. The former industries minister addressed a letter regarding the matter to Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

“The previous BRS government embarked on a journey to develop the world’s largest integrated pharma cluster,” he said and emphasised that Telangana accounts for 40% of India’s pharmaceutical production and houses over 1,000 life sciences companies, contributing to an ecosystem valued at $80 billion. “The Pharma City, with an estimated investment potential of $9.7 billion, was expected to create over 5 lakh direct jobs, making it a cornerstone of the State’s economic growth strategy,” he added.

Mr. Rama Rao questioned the reported reversal of the project by the Congress government, stating that it was done without proper consultation with local stakeholders, including farmers who had contributed their land. He highlighted a recent directive from the High Court, which stated that the land acquired for Pharma City could not be repurposed for other projects, urging the government to reconsider its position in light of this ruling.

He demanded a clear and prompt response from the government regarding its stance on the project. He further asserted that if the project is not pursued in its original form, the government should return the acquired land to the farmers per provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. He said that any scaling down or abandonment of the project would harm Telangana’s efforts to become a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing.