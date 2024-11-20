KTR scuttling government’s attempts to create jobs for youth, says Revanth Reddy

Mounting a fresh attack on the BRS over the recent Lagcherla incident in Vikarabad district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao was trying to scuttle the attempts of Congress government to promote setting up of industries to create jobs for local youth.

Those averse to the development of Telangana and creation of employment have orchestrated the brazen attack on the district Collector and other officials by deploying hired rowdies at Lagcherla in Vikarabad district, he charged, saying those behind the conspiracy to foment trouble and disrupt development will be brought to book.

He was addressing a well-attended public meeting in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday after launching various development works worth over ₹ 679 crore in the temple town.

“Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should spell out his stand on attracting investments to generate employment. KCR, who ruled the State for 10 years, lacked logic. Land acquisition is imperative for development projects and those sacrificing their land for the development of the State should be given higher compensation,” he added.

Being a native of a drought-prone area, it is my responsibility to develop the backward region and create jobs for the local youths, he noted, adding, “Farmers revere land on a par with their parents. Those sacrificing land for the reconstruction of the State and its development need to be given highest compensation.”

I have directed the officials to increase the market value of the land in the area of land acquisition by three times and amend the Act. This will entail farmers to higher compensation and the farmers will part with their land happily for the cause of Telangana’s development, he noted.

He said the previous BRS government acquired thousands of acres of land for Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayakasagar reservoirs as well as 14,000 acres of land in the name of Pharma City Project. The persons at the helm in the previous BRS dispensation diverted water from the reservoirs to their farm houses at the expense of State exchequer, he alleged.

The BRS leaders are creating obstacles to the Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme intended to irrigate one lakh acres in the backward region and it shows their sinister designs to obstruct water to the parched lands, Mr Reddy said. The previous rulers in BRS dispensation hoodwinked people by making empty promises for nearly 10 years; he (KCR) did not even fulfil the promise to develop Vemulawada temple with ₹100 crore, Mr Reddy alleged.

Despite winning twice from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Union Minister for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay of the BJP did not bring any funds for the development of the district, he further alleged. Our Congress government initiated multiple development and welfare schemes for the welfare of weavers, Gulf migrant workers and all sections of people in just 10 months, the Chief Minister claimed.

