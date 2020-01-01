KTR says TRS is totally opposed to CAA 

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said the party is totally opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the party's stand was made clear in Parliament when the Bill was opposed.

In response to a news report in The Hindu on Thursday, he said the report attributed unverified comments to him, and it sent a wrong message to the people.

"I have not made any such comments and there is no ambiguity on our party's stand on the issue since the beginning," he told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. KTR argued that when the Bill has already become an Act, there was no way the party could now support CAA, and that too after voting against it in Parliament.

The party's opposition to the CAA was due to the exclusion of Muslims as the Indian Constitution does not discriminate on the basis of religion, he said.