KTR says Sukesh’s complaint to Governor on him ‘ludicrous’ and sends legal notice

July 15, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Sukesh Chandrashekhar for making ‘scandalous’ remarks against him in a letter apparently sent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking a CBI enquiry against Mr. KTR and MLC Kavitha levelling allegations that they were involved in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Seeking an unconditional apology, Mr. KTR termed the allegations as fictitious and concocted and based on falsified, manipulated and forged records. He said the scandalous remarks were made against him without an iota of proof. The Minister said that despite being in judicial custody in respect of multiple criminal cases, the accused is vying for media attention with patently derogatory and scurrilous remarks against responsible public figures.

Sukesh writes to Governor?

Earlier, there were rumours of Sukesh sending a complaint to the Union Home Minister, Telangana Governor and the CBI Director levelling allegations against Mr. KTR and Ms. Kavitha. There was no official communication from the Governor’s office on receipt of such complaint.

Earlier, in a tweet, Mr. KTR said he had learnt from the media that a ‘delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh’ had made some ‘ludicrous allegations against him. “I have never heard of this rogue. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments claims from fibsters,” he tweeted.

