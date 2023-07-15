ADVERTISEMENT

KTR says Sukesh’s complaint to Governor on him ‘ludicrous’ and sends legal notice

July 15, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

KTR said the scandalous remarks were made against him without an iota of proof

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking an unconditional apology, Mr. KTR termed the allegations as fictitious and concocted and based on falsified, manipulated and forged records. File

Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Sukesh Chandrashekhar for making ‘scandalous’ remarks against him in a letter apparently sent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking a CBI enquiry against Mr. KTR and MLC Kavitha levelling allegations that they were involved in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Seeking an unconditional apology, Mr. KTR termed the allegations as fictitious and concocted and based on falsified, manipulated and forged records. He said the scandalous remarks were made against him without an iota of proof. The Minister said that despite being in judicial custody in respect of multiple criminal cases, the accused is vying for media attention with patently derogatory and scurrilous remarks against responsible public figures.

Sukesh writes to Governor?

Earlier, there were rumours of Sukesh sending a complaint to the Union Home Minister, Telangana Governor and the CBI Director levelling allegations against Mr. KTR and Ms. Kavitha. There was no official communication from the Governor’s office on receipt of such complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in a tweet, Mr. KTR said he had learnt from the media that a ‘delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh’ had made some ‘ludicrous allegations against him. “I have never heard of this rogue. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments claims from fibsters,” he tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US