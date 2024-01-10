KTR says people did not completely reject BRS

January 10, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K. T. Rama Rao has said that the people of Telangana had not completely rejected the party in the Assembly elections.

“We should all realise that the voters have not completely rejected us,” Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that the enthusiasm among the cadres was intact and the same spirit should continue till the Parliamentary elections. “Let’s all focus our energies on the Lok Sabha elections leaving behind the Assembly outcome,” he remarked.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres at the Warangal Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said the BRS party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last one decade had put all his energies to take the State on the path of development from a stage where Telangana was completely ruined.

“No one else had struggled so hard like KCR to improve the rural economy and devoted 99 per cent time for administration and all-round development of the State,” he said, adding that because of this, he spared little time for the party affairs.

“We will from now onwards hold more meetings and go ahead. We were under the impression that people are with us but our leaders, who were always accessible to the people, lost elections in Warangal district, which is known as the land of revolution,” the BRS working president said.

KTR said the review meetings were evoking good response and lot of suggestions were coming from the leaders to improve the party’s performance. “We are confident of strengthening the party further by ensuing Parliamentary elections,” he said.

Referring to the Congress party’s six guarantees, KTR said they were not guarantees but ‘420 promises’. “You all should keep on reminding the people that these are 420 promises,” he remarked.

The BRS working president maintained that his party wanted to give the government 100 days’ time to react to its governance. “But in the Governor’s address to the Legislature and the subsequent White Papers released by the government, they had targetted KCR and the previous regime. Why will we keep quiet when we are being targetted,” he justified the criticism of the Congress government. He said that it was to the credit of KCR that the power sector improved and even a small child would vouch for this. “If Congress continues its falsehood on this as an opposition party, we will confront the government,” he observed.

Congress party cannot escape for long trying to cheat the people, he said, noting that BRS would not spare the government if tried to go back on its promises. He flayed the claim by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka that Congress has not made any promise on unemployment dole. He alleged that the government was doing away with several populist schemes implemented by the previous government and claimed that discontent was brewing among the people on this count. He said people will not keep quiet if the government decides to abolish the new districts and revert back to the old ones.

