KTR says Congress will bring back Patwari system after abolishing Dharani

November 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao addressing people at a roadshow in Kamareddy constituency on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao addressing people at a roadshow in Kamareddy constituency on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Congress of trying to bring back the Patwari system by removing the Dharani portal and also opposing the distribution of money under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

“Do we need such people? It is time to reject such leaders and vote for the BRS, whose only interest is the welfare of Telangana,” he said, addressing road shows in the Kamareddy constituency, from where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting.

On the power supply issue, he said that during the Congress rule, transmission lines were used to dry clothes. During the BRS rule, however, people feared touching them as there was 24-hour power supply. “Congress has no moral right to talk about the current supply in the State since it had failed to provide quality power supply even for a few hours a day.”

KTR said that though 16 States have beedi workers, only those in Telangana received pensions. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) also increased the pensions from ₹200 in 2014 to ₹2,000. This pension would be increased to ₹5,000 if the people voted for the BRS to make KCR the Chief Minister for a third time.

Stating that Kamareddy constituency would see a complete transformation if KCR is elected, he asked the people whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will love Telangana as much as KCR does.

