ADVERTISEMENT

KTR ridicules Sanjay’s allegations on TSPSC leakage issue

March 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He asks youth to focus on preparation, not be part of BJP conspiracy

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has come down heavily against the remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay on the issue of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage and termed him “senseless, uninformed and political-ignorant”.

“He appears to be lacking even basic knowledge about governments and other systems function. Public Service Commission is not a government department but an independent body,” Mr. Rama Rao said and alleged that Mr. Sanjay was trying to create confusion by attributing an individual’s crime to the entire system.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he accused Mr. Sanjay of provoking youth and practising politics aimed at destroying the future of unemployed youth who were preparing for competitive exams. He said BJP had no moral right to question BRS’ commitment towards the unemployed youth as leakage of question papers pertaining to recruitment tests had taken place over 100 times in BJP-ruled States since 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS working president pointed out that question papers of government recruitment tests were leaked 13 times in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native State Gujarat and questioned Mr. Sanjay whether he had guts to demand Mr. Modi’s resignation. He stated that interests of the unemployed youth taking recruitment tests were of paramount importance to the State government and necessary assistance and cooperation would be extended to TSPSC towards that end.

Mr. Rama Rao said Mr. Sanjay had proved himself one more time that he had no knowledge about the functioning of an independent body like TSPSC and that the State Government would not have any role in its working. Stating that he would not tolerate baseless charges being made against him by Mr. Sanjay, Mr. Rama Rao said he (Sanjay) had made similar allegations against him (KTR) in the matter of Dharani portal.

Stating that interests of the unemployed youth aspiring for government jobs were important to the State government, Mr. Rama Rao said the decision to cancel the Group-I Prelims exam was taken only in that direction. He appealed to the youth not to become part of the BJP conspiracy and instead focus on their preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US