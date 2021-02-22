Telangana

KTR reviews TRS’ membership drive

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the party in-charges of the membership drive to complete the exercise along with digitisation of details by the month-end.

In a teleconference held with the in-charges of the membership drive on Monday, Mr. Rama Rao said the membership drive was going on extensively across the State and it would be huge success this time time by enrolling members beyond the target. He told them to carry out digitisation of membership details as it would help in future programmes.

The in-charges of the membership drive informed the working president of the party that there was good response from people to the membership, when Mr. Rama Rao enquired about the progress of the exercise district-wise. The in-charges further told the party’s working president, according to a press release, that membership had already crossed the target in several districts.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress of the membership drive, Mr. Rama Rao told the party in-charges and leaders to continue the exercise and complete it with the same spirit.

