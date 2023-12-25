KTR reviews Parliament poll preparations, Ranjit Reddy to contest from Chevella

December 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday said the candidates who lost in the Assembly polls will continue to be in charge of the constituencies for the upcoming Parliament elections and urged the cadre not to lose heart, saying that the party continued to have people’s support.

To lift the low morale of the cadre and leaders after the loss in the Assembly polls, KTR kick-started the preparations for the Parliament elections by reviewing activities in the Chevella constituency. Sitting MP Ranjit Reddy and senior leaders of the constituency were present.

KTR apparently asked Mr. Ranjit Reddy to start preparing for the elections as the party was strong in Chevella, securing over one lakh votes from its four Assembly segments. He said the party can win the Parliament seat if it continued its work.

He said party review meetings for all the constituencies would be held from January 3 and completed by January 26.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Ranjit Reddy said KTR had directed him to get into poll mode and he would contest from Chevella. He said the party cadre were not discouraged, and they would retain the votes they polled in the Assembly elections from Chevella parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Ranjit Reddy advised the Congress government not to defame the BRS of Telangana with false accusations. He slammed the government for promoting the perception that the BRS did nothing over the past nine and a half years. He said the Congress has given 412 promises before the elections.

He condemned the propaganda of the BJP and the Congress that the cadre and the leaders of the BRS would desert it and said that the party was strong owing to its work in the past two terms. Special focus would be laid on the constituencies where the BRS lost in the Assembly elections.