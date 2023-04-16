KTR reviews monsoon preparedness

April 16, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has issued directions to the GHMC officials to complete all works pertaining to monsoon preparedness by June 1.

Addressing a review meeting here on Saturday, Mr.Rama Rao asked officials to complete the desilting of nalas, and also the ongoing bund strengthening works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) before the onset of monsoon so that inundation is avoided in low-lying areas.

He asked the officials to be prepared to face any kind of emergency during monsoon. He extensively reviewed the precautions to be taken at the waterlogging points, road maintenance, maintenance of sewage, storm water drains, and manholes, and asked all the departments to work in coordination.

GHMC officials have been directed to identify dilapidated buildings with a risk of collapse, and take necessary action.

Legislators of various constituencies in the city attended the review meeting.