KTR reviews Handlooms and Textiles Dept. functioning 

Instructs officials to simplify procedure in schemes such Chenetha Mitra, study Tiruppur model and develop similar clusters in Telangana to create fibre to fashion linkage

April 28, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao in discussion with officials at a review meeting in Hyderabad on Friday.

Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao in discussion with officials at a review meeting in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday undertook a review of Handlooms and Textiles Department as well as TSCO and gave instructions and suggestions to officials, including one towards improving the ongoing schemes such as the input subsidy linked wage compensation scheme Chenetha Mitra by further simplifying and making the process user-friendly.

Calling for a report on implementation of Block Level Clusters in the State as well as the Gundlapochampally Apparel Park, the Minister urged the officials to take up remaining works in existing mini textile parks, textiles parks and apparel parks. Also, he instructed them to complete the works of Gadwal Handloom Park.

The Minister asked the officials to visit Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu to study the cluster model and develop similar clusters in Telangana as a step towards achieving fibre-fashion as well backward and forward linkages.

Mr.Rao underscored the need for measures to make handloom weaving lucrative thereby facilitating the return of handloom weavers who have taken up other work to the profession. He called for proposals to develop handloom clusters such as Narayanpet, Gadwal, Dubbaka, Kodakandla, Mahadevpur and Kothakota and encouragement for private and public parks like white gold.

In a release on the meeting, the Minister’s office said Mr. Rao stressed the need for arrangements to celebrate the National Handloom Day (August 7) on a grand scale. He also sought proposals for establishing a handloom museum in Hyderabad.

