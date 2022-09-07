KTR reviews developmental works

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 07, 2022 09:15 IST

K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao reviewed several developmental works at the HMDA headquarters here on Tuesday, including preparations for the Formula E race that the city is set to host next year.

Mr.Rama Rao was apprised of the road maintenance and construction programmes, including SRDP and CRMP, besides development of junctions and footpaths and their maintenance.

He directed the GHMC officials to take up more link roads in view of the results yielded by the roads already laid. He asked them to widely publicise the progress and completion details of the SNDP works.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and Municipal Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar participated in the meeting.

