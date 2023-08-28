KTR, Revanth spar on social media over Congress’ SC, ST Declaration

August 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Telangana Congress president A.Revanth Reddy engaged in a war of words over the SC and ST Declaration made by the Congress. The former termed it as an outcome of frustration rather than a declaration and the latter hit back, stating that the declaration was unlike Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s promises that have remained unfulfilled so far.

Both the leaders listed out the ‘failures’ and ‘unaccomplished’ promises made over the years by both parties and questioned each other’s sincerity in addressing the issues related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe communities.

In a post on X, the Minister said the Congress party neither has the ability to rule nor does it have credibility. In Karnataka, the party was not able to supply provisions through fair price shops and here, in Telangana, it was promising the moon to these communities, he said wondering whether anyone would believe in such declarations.

He further said that Congress was aware that it would lose in Telangana and the 12 promises the party made held no value. Apparently aiming at Mr.Revanth Reddy, the Minister said there was no guarantee that even ‘Godse’ would win the elections and will there be any value for the dozen guarantees. He said BJP lacks history and Congress lacks future in Telangana, and BRS was the only party, which has history and future in Telangana.

Revanth’s counter

Tagging Mr.Rama Rao, the Telangana Congress president said the declaration was a confirmation of a qualitative change in Dalit-tribal lives and was in no way intended to deceive Dalits in the name of promising to make a Dalit as Chief Minister. It was also not like cheating Dalits in the name of providing three acres to every Dalit family or cheating the tribals in the name of increasing reservation to 12%, he posted.

Mr.Revanth Reddy said the declaration was not like insulting the tribal farmers by treating them like bandits and putting handcuffs on them for asking for support price or applying third-degree on Dalits-BCs in Nerella for questioning illegal sand mining.

He further said the declaration was not like grabbing the assigned lands given to Dalit-tribals during the Congress regime and selling them to real estate groups. Referring to several positions given to Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, Mr.Reddy said it was also not like giving three ministerial posts to one family and not allocating even a single one to the Madiga community.

