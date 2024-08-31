KTR responsible for lake encroachments as Municipal Minister: Cong MP

Reacting to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao calling the Congress Government another ‘bulldozer’ government, Congress MP from Bhongir Chalama Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the former would obviously feel the pain of illegal structures coming down as he was responsible for such constructions as the Municipal Administration Minister for 10 years during the BRS government.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he wondered why KTR had involved AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and described the Telangana government as a ‘bulldozer’ government like UP on social media. Is it because all illegal structures on lake beds came up during his tenure?, he asked, and questioned why KTR was so agitated if not for the fact that he would be exposed. Mr. Rama Rao owes an explanation for shrinking lakes and illegal buildings in Hyderabad.

‘KCR failed people’

Mr. Reddy welcomed BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to address people’s issues but sought answers from him on why his government failed to fulfil the promises made during the 2014 and 2018 election campaigns. He said that KCR should carry the 2014 and 2018 manifestos when he goes to people from his ‘hibernation’ to explain why they were not fulfilled.

He pointed out that several key promises, including the appointment of a Dalit Chief Minister, allocation of three acres of land to Dalits, a job for every household, and establishment of multi-speciality hospitals in each district, have not been implemented by the BRS government. He dared KCR to discuss his government’s achievements.

‘Designer of Commission Kakatiya’

The MP also criticised Harish Rao, who was the Irrigation Minister under BRS regime, calling him the “Designer of Commission Kakatiya” rather than Mission Kakatiya. He accused the previous government of misusing funds that were allocated for Mission Kakatiya.

He spoke on the need for the Opposition to unite in fighting against the injustices meted out to Telangana by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, holding it accountable for unfulfilled promises related to the State’s bifurcation.

He also accused Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making inflammatory statements on HYDRAA. The Opposition’s criticism has largely shifted to social media, particularly X, where political discourse continues to unfold, he said.