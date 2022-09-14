KTR requests VRAs to defer stir

September 14, 2022

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao discussing with the VRAs in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao held talks with agitating Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in his chambers in the Assembly on Tuesday and requested them to drop their agitation as the government was ready to discuss with them.

He requested them to stop the agitation till September 20 as the government machinery was busy with preparations for the National Integration Day celebrations from September 17. He said the Chief Secretary will hold talks with the VRA representatives on September 20. Later, the VRA representatives said they would temporarily halt their agitation till September 20 though mild protests would continue.

The representatives of VRAs were brought to his chambers by Police Commissioner C.V. Anand after a large number of VRAs gathered at various places near the Assembly as a part of their Chalo Assembly strategy to put pressure on the government.

