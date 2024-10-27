KTR rejects ‘rave’ party claims, says it was a family function

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has termed the 21-hour searches on his brother-in-law’s residence at Janwada and booking cases under various sections of the Excise and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Acts as an attempt to harass the political opponents by the Congress government.

Speaking to newspersons at his residence here on Sunday night, Mr. Rama Rao clarified that it was not a farmhouse but the residence of Raj Pakala, his brother-in-law, who had recently shifted from a gated community. Media trying to project the family function as a ‘rave’ party should understand the meaning of the rave party first. The gathering comprised his (KTR’s) 70-year-old mother-in-law and Raj’s mother and even children from two years of age. How could it be called a rave party, he asked.

He sought to know how permission was required for a family function and a party given during a festival for relatives and friends, at the new residence of his brother-in-law. He also showed the videos of excise and police officials revealing in the morning searches that they had not found any traces of drugs even after using sniffer dogs. How come by evening there is a drug angle to it if not due to the intervention of the government to target them, he asked.

Of the 14 persons tested for detecting drug consumption, 13 were found negative including his brother-in-law and one person was found positive. It was the responsibility of the police to find out where he took the drugs, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that eight liquor bottles were also found in addition to the ones listed.

Mr. Rama Rao said the BRS had been highlighting the failures of the Congress government, particularly its inability to fulfil six guarantees, scams such as Musi development project, civil supplies, AMRUT tenders and others and getting good support from people. “Unable to reply to the issues raised by the BRS politically, the government has been foisting cases on our family members, relatives and party leaders to hurt us psychologically”, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding that they would not fear such tactics and cases and keep continuing exposing the government’s failures since fighting for people had been the DNA of BRS.

