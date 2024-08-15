KTR refutes BRS merger speculations

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has denied rumours of the party’s merger with BJP.

Addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, the Sircilla MLA said, “BRS will not be disbanded. The claims of merger are baseless.” He criticised those spreading rumours stating that, “If my visits to Delhi to consult lawyers about my sister Kavitha’s case are being misconstrued as a deal with the BJP, it is false. If such an agreement existed, she would not have been in jail for 150 days.”

He contrasted the BRS with Congress, questioning whether any Congress leader has faced similar legal challenges, thereby implying the integrity of his party. Mr. Rama Rao spoke about the enduring strength of the BRS, despite numerous efforts to undermine it since its inception. “Many wish for our party’s downfall, but BRS has thrived for 24 years, and we are well-prepared to continue for another 50 years,” he asserted.

Bypolls inevitable

He highlighted the inevitability of byelections in constituencies where BRS MLAs joined the Congress and urged party members to prepare for these elections and expose the failures of the Congress government.

The BRS has already filed cases in the High Court against three defectors. The party also plans to approach the Supreme Court regarding other BRS MLAs who defected to Congress.

In a show of strength, former ZPTC members, MPP presidents, and some Congress leaders in Station Ghanpur constituency joined the BRS.

