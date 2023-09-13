KTR refuses to comment on Naidu’s arrest, says his tweet misunderstood

September 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao refused to comment on the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and said Telangana has nothing to do with the politics in Andhra Pradesh.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the Minister also clarified that a tweet by him on the same day was misunderstood. KTR had tweeted, “Thoroughly enjoyed the terrific show #NothingMakesSense by @varungrover yesterday in Hyderabad. Haven’t laughed so much in a long time. My compliments brother on the brilliant performance.”

He said, however, that it was misunderstood as people related it to Mr. Naidu’s arrest. “I went to the show with my school friends without any security and as a common man. I really enjoyed the hilarious show as I was a fan of stand-up comedy right from my days in the United States,” he said.

