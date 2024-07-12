ADVERTISEMENT

KTR ran BRS like a corporate company: Danam Nagender

Published - July 12, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress from BRS and also contested from the Secunderabad LS seat on behalf of the Congress, claimed that BRS would be empty soon and only four MLAs would remain in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagender said that BRS ill-treated its MLAs when it was in power and MLAs rarely got an appointment with party working president K.T. Rama Rao and were forced to wait for hours even after taking an appointment.

“KTR ran the BRS office like a corporate company. BRS MLAs were eager to join the Congress as the party offers freedom and self-respect unlike BRS,” he said.

Mr. Nagender also alleged that some MLAs and Ministers in the BRS government made hundreds of crores illegally and he would reveal all those details soon. The benamis of K T Rama Rao looted thousands of crores and they would be exposed soon. He claimed that Mr. Rama Rao was trying to stop the BRS MLAs flow into Congress giving them false hopes that BRS would come back to power within six months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US